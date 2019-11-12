US condemns latest Hong Kong violence, UK says escalation 'deeply disturbing'

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday (Nov 11) condemned "unjustified use of deadly force" in the latest Hong Kong violence, while the British government said the escalation was "deeply disturbing".

The two governments weighed in after Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire in violence that prompted Chief Executive Carrie Lam to denounce "enemies of the people".

These screengrabs from a video circulating on Telegram show a man being doused in clear liquid and then set on fire.

"Today's events are deeply disturbing. We are seriously concerned by the ongoing violence, and the escalation between protesters and police," said a British Foreign Office spokesman.



A US administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "Hong Kong police and civilians alike have a responsibility to de-escalate and avoid violent confrontations."



Hong Kong, a former British colony which was handed back to China in 1997, has been gripped by a wave of protests over the last five months.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office earlier urged for "calm and restraint on all sides", saying he supports "the right to peaceful protests".

"Political dialogue is the only way forward and we want to see the Hong Kong authorities agree a path to resolve this situation," he added.



Protesters, who had already begun a city-wide day of action aimed at paralysing the international financial hub, reacted to the morning shooting by rampaging through train stations, barricading streets and vandalising shops throughout the day.

Hong Kong authorities said that both the demonstrator who was shot and the man set on fire were in critical condition in hospital.



