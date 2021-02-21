US 'deeply concerned' by reports Myanmar security forces fired on protesters

WASHINGTON: The United States is "deeply concerned" by reports that Myanmar security forces have fired on protesters and continue to detain and harass demonstrators and others, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in tweet on Saturday (Feb 20).

"We stand with the people of Burma," Price tweeted. Myanmar is also known as Burma.

Two people were killed in Myanmar's second city Mandalay on Saturday when police and soldiers fired to disperse protests against a Feb 1 military coup, emergency workers said, the bloodiest day in more than two weeks of demonstrations.

Price on Friday reiterated the US' calls on the Myanmar military to "refrain from violence against peaceful protesters".

"We will work with partners and allies to press the Burmese military to reverse its actions," he told reporters.



The United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand have announced limited sanctions since the coup, with a focus on military leaders.

Britain said it would consider further action against those involved in violence against protesters, and the French foreign ministry called the violence "unacceptable."

"The shooting of peaceful protesters in Myanmar is beyond the pale," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said in tweet. "We will consider further action, with our international partners, against those crushing democracy & choking dissent."

