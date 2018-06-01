US defence secretary Mattis reaffirms commitment to regional engagement during Singapore visit

SINGAPORE: Visiting United States Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has reaffirmed his country's commitment to the region during a visit here for the Shangri-La Dialogue.



"Secretary Mattis reaffirmed the US’ continued commitment to engaging regional countries, and the important role that ASEAN has to play as part of the US’ vision for a 'free and open Indo-Pacific'," MINDEF said in a news release on Friday (Jun 1)

In a Facebook post, Singapore defence minister Ng Eng Hen said he discussed key regional security developments and reaffirmed excellent defence relations between the two countries in a breakfast meeting on Friday.

Advertisement





In its news release, MINDEF added that Dr Ng and Mr Mattis also reaffirmed the excellent and long-standing bilateral defence relations between Singapore and the US.

"Based on the 1990 Memorandum of Understanding and 2005 Strategic Framework Agreement, Singapore provides logistics support for US aircraft and ships that rotate through for exercises with militaries of countries in this region," said MINDEF.

"They exchanged views on a wide range of geopolitical developments, including the situation in the Korean Peninsula and the terrorism threat in Southeast Asia."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Ng and Mr Mattis also discussed "key regional security developments" and a "wide range of geopolitical developments" like the situation in the Korean peninsula and the terrorism threat in Southeast Asia, MINDEF added.

Mr Mattis is in Singapore with a delegation of senior US officials, including secretary of navy Richard Spencer and commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Philip Davidson. Members of the US Congress are also attending the Shangri-La Dialogue.

