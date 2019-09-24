Talks between US, North Korea may happen in 2 to 3 weeks: South Korea's lawmakers

SEOUL: North Korea and the United States could resume working-level talks aimed at dismantling the North's nuclear and missile programmes within two to three weeks, South Korean lawmakers briefed by a spy agency said on Tuesday (Sep 24).

The lawmakers said a fourth summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump was possible within this year, if the negotiations make progress, but did not provide clear evidence.

Kim could also visit China for a fifth summit with President Xi Jinping before holding any summit with Trump, the lawmakers told reporters after a briefing by the National Intelligence Service.

