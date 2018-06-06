US 'not paying' for North Korean officials' stay in Singapore: Report

SINGAPORE: The United States is not paying for the North Korean delegation's stay in Singapore for next week's summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to South Korean state media on Wednesday (Jun 6), US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said: "The United States government is not paying for the North Korean delegation to stay."



Nauert also said she "did not want to speculate on the timing or what may or may not happen" at the summit, Yonhap reported.

When asked about the possibility of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in joining the summit for a possible declaration to the end of the Korean War, Nauert said: "I can tell you we constantly are in conversation with the government of South Korea as we are with Japan as well.

"A trip to Singapore to my knowledge has not come up, but I'd have to refer you back to the government of South Korea.

Earlier this week, Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in which the latter expressed appreciation for Singapore's hosting of the summit, which will be held at the Capella Hotel in Sentosa.

"This is an expression of both sides' trust and confidence in Singapore's ability to be a trusted, secure, and neutral host, and we are happy to play our part for world peace," said Dr Balakrishnan in a Facebook post.

