US raises Hong Kong travel advisory level amid plans for airport protest

HONG KONG: Washington on Thursday (Aug 8) warned US citizens to "exercise increased caution" when travelling to Hong Kong, as protesters announced three days of new demonstrations at the city's airport.



The US State Department raised the travel advisory level due to what it termed as "civil unrest" after months of street protests that turned violent at times.

The advisory was raised to level two on a four-point scale which meant travellers were urged to "exercise increased caution".



The protests in the Asian financial hub began with opposition to a now-suspended extradition law and have evolved into a direct challenge to the government and calls for full democracy.

"Since June 2019, several large-scale and smaller political demonstrations have taken place in various areas of Hong Kong," said the advisory, which was posted on the US Consulate General Hong Kong and Macau's website on Wednesday.

"Most have been peaceful, but some have turned confrontational or resulted in violent clashes.



"The protests and confrontations have spilled over into neighbourhoods other than those where the police have permitted marches or rallies.

"These demonstrations, which can take place with little or no notice, are likely to continue," it said.

People attend a protest in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong on Aug 3, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Isaac Lawrence)

The US warning comes after countries including Australia, Britain, Ireland, Singapore and Japan issued heightened travel warnings for Hong Kong.



On Tuesday China gave its sternest warning yet to the pro-democracy demonstrators, but the protests are expected to continue, with demonstrators planning three days of rallies at the city's airport from Friday afternoon.

On Monday, a general strike called by protesters saw more than 160 flights cancelled and transport in the city paralysed.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the planned airport rallies.

On July 26, protesters gathered at the airport for a demonstration, sharing their message with tourists arriving at the busy transport hub. The protest was peaceful and did not interrupt flights.

But Cathay Pacific has seen bookings drop as the crisis continues in Hong Kong, chairman John Slosar warned Wednesday.

"The protests in Hong Kong reduced inbound passenger traffic in July and are adversely impacting forward bookings," he said.

Hong Kong is facing its worst crisis since it returned to China from British rule in 1997 because of the protests, the head of China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office said on Wednesday.

The protests pose the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

Xi is also grappling with a debilitating trade war with the United States and a slowing economy.