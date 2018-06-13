US rectifies mistake after locating Singapore in Malaysia on website

SINGAPORE: The US State Department mistakenly made Singapore part of neighbouring Malaysia in a note issued in connection with Tuesday's (Jun 12) North Korea-US summit and published on its website.

US President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday for the first ever summit between leaders of the old foes at the Capella hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore.

Advertisement

The mistake came in a transcript of a briefing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave on Monday. It gave the venue as "JW Marriott, Singapore, Malaysia".

The error was later rectified to remove the reference to Malaysia. Singapore was once part of Malaysia but the countries separated in 1965, when the former became independent.

The Star newspaper reported the error in a post on its Facebook page with the blurb: How to offend Singaporeans and Malaysians at the same time.

The post has had more than 1,000 shares, drawing hundreds of comments.



Advertisement