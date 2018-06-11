US remains committed to 'complete, verifiable, irreversible' dunuclearisation of Korean Peninsula: Pompeo

SINGAPORE: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday (Jun 11) said that the United States "remains committed to the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".



He added in a tweet that he held an early pre-brief with the State Department team, before the United States representative for North Korea policy, Sung Kim, was due to meet North Korean officials in Singapore at the Ritz Carlton hotel.



Early pre-brief with my @StateDept team. Amb Kim meets with #DPRK today. We remain committed to the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula pic.twitter.com/ybtrMJuqK8 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 11, 2018





The meeting is aimed at narrowing differences before their leaders hold the summit.



Key gaps remain over what denuclearisation would entail for two countries that have been enemies since the 1950 to 1953 Korean War, and the officials were trying to push the agenda forward.



Earlier on Monday, the North Korean state media said that both Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will discuss a "permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism" and the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula when they meet on Tuesday.



Mr Pompeo was tweeting from Singapore, where he arrived with US President Donald Trump on Sunday for the historic summit between the United States and North Korea.



On Monday, President Trump posted on Instagram thanking Singapore for the beautiful welcome. He also tweeted: "Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air!"





Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018





North Korean leader Kim is also in Singapore. He had arrived hours before Trump, and was accompanied by his foreign minister Ri Yong Ho, defense minister No Kwang Chol and sister Kim Yo Jong.