US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit India next week for strategic talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department, in Washington, DC, on Oct 14, 2020. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS)

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will travel to India next week for a top-level ministerial dialogue, a statement from India's external affairs ministry said on Wednesday (Oct 21), and are expected to discuss defence and trade issues.

Pompeo and Esper will hold two-plus-two talks with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S.Jaishankar on Oct 27, the statement said.

The so-called two-plus-two talks were started by US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 and two meetings have been held previously in New Delhi and Washington

Source: Reuters

