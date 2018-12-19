US to review travel ban, sanctions to ensure aid reaches N.Korea - US envoy

SEOUL: American officials plan to review sanctions slapped on North Korea and a ban on travel to the country imposed on U.S. citizens to ensure that they do not limit humanitarian aid, a U.S. special envoy said on Wednesday.

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, made the announcement to reporters as he arrived in Seoul for four days of meetings with South Korean officials.

Aid groups have complained that strict enforcement of sanctions imposed on North Korea has been delaying and in some cases preventing the delivery of aid to the impoverished country.

"I'll be sitting down with American aid groups early in the new year to discuss how we can better ensure the delivery of appropriate assistance," Biegun said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Nick Macfie)