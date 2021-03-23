US, UK impose sanctions on Chinese officials over Xinjiang abuses

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday (Mar 21) announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials in connection with serious human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, where Washington says ethnic Muslims are the victims of genocide.

The US Treasury Department named the officials as Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB).

The two were targeted under the US Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, it said, adding that the move complemented actions taken by the European Union, Britain and Canada.

While the actions by the United States and others avoided targeting China's top leadership, it was the first coordinated move under the Biden administration, which took office in January and has vowed to work closely with allies in pushing back against China.

The move follows two days of "tough and direct" talks between US and Chinese officials last week in Alaska, which laid bare the depth of tensions between the world's two largest economies at the outset of the Biden administration.

"Amid growing international condemnation, (China) continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who took part in last week's talks, said in a statement while calling on Beijing to end the repression of Uighurs and other minority groups.

Monday's moves block US-linked assets of the individuals.

Washington imposed sanctions on Xinjiang's Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, a member of China's powerful Politburo, and five other officials in July, when it also targeted the XPSB and the XPCC.

"Chinese authorities will continue to face consequences as long as atrocities occur in Xinjiang,” Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.

"Treasury is committed to promoting accountability for the Chinese government’s human rights abuses, including arbitrary detention and torture, against Uighurs and other ethnic minorities,” she said.

The Treasury statement said the XPSB had used repressive tactics against the Uighurs and members of other ethnic minorities in the region, including mass detentions and surveillance since at least 2016.

"Targets of this surveillance are often detained and reportedly subjected to various methods of torture and political reeducation," it said.

The United Kingdom on Monday also announced sanctions on four Chinese officials and a construction company.



Britain imposed sanctions on the same four officials as the EU: Chen Mingguo, the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, senior Chinese officials Wang Mingshan and Wang Junzheng, the former deputy party secretary in Xinjiang, Zhu Hailun, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau

They will be subject to an asset freeze, the government said in a statement.

Beijing responded to the EU by saying it had decided to impose sanctions on 10 EU individuals, including European lawmakers, the EU's main foreign policy decision-making body known as the Political and Security Committee and two leading think-tanks in a rare escalation of diplomatic tensions