US urges release of Chinese lawyer jailed for subversion

WASHINGTON: The United States urged China to free prominent human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang on Tuesday (Jan 29) after he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on charges of state subversion.

"We call on China to release Mr Wang immediately and allow him to reunite with his family," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.

"We remain concerned by the deteriorating situation for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms in China, and continue to urge China to uphold its international human rights commitments and to respect the rule of law."

Wang was part of the now defunct law firm Beijing Fengrui, which defended farmers whose land was seized by authorities, dissident scholars and members of banned religious groups including the Falun Gong.

Wang was the last of more than 200 lawyers swept up in a 2015 crackdown to be tried or released.

The United States frequently raises human rights concerns with China amid wide-ranging tensions between the two powers, although President Donald Trump's administration has treaded more carefully in criticising US allies over their records.

