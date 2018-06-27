Valuation of seized items subjective, says Najib Razak: Report

SINGAPORE: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has described the police's valuation of the cash and items seized from premises linked to him as "subjective".



“It depends on the source of the stones, it depends when they were gifted or when they were purchased. Valuation can tend to differ," he told news portal Malaysiakini on Wednesday (Jun 27).

Advertisement

“So let us not get too excited about it. Let us look at the items, every single item, and we hope to have a chance to examine these items.



"(Then) we can come to a conclusion on the source of the items and get an explanation on the items seized by the police,” he added.



His remarks came after Malaysian police said that up to RM1.1 billion (US$270 million) of cash and luxury items were seized from premises linked to the former prime minister.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The raids were connected to investigations into the scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), and unearthed luxury items including hundreds of designer handbags and watches, and thousands of pieces of jewellery.



Najib had previously insisted that most of the items seized were gifts given to his wife and daughter and had nothing to do with 1MDB.



He told Malaysiakini on Wednesday that "like any husband" he was not aware of his wife Rosmah Mansor's collection of jewellery and other items, and added that he was not given a full list of the items seized in the raids.

Rosmah herself was "surprised" at the valuation, added Najib, and stressed the need to know the dates of the gifts.

"As you know, prices of stones acquired or gifted 20 years ago are much less than they were paid because the price of stones has increased significantly so it depends on what valuation and when the valuation was made,” he told Malaysiakini.





“But what I do know is that over the years as head of the government, we have been gifted with a lot of items by foreign leaders as well as personal friends and I do know that under the law it is not illegal to receive gifts. These gifts were accumulated over decades," he added.

“For example, (Prime Minister) Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) admitted to receiving 40 horses from his friends and foreign leaders, and he openly uses a lot of corporate jets from his friends so it is not illegal to receive gifts.”

