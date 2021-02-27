Veteran Hong Kong actor Wu Mengda dies age 70

SINGAPORE: Veteran Hong Kong actor Wu Mengda died on Saturday (Feb 27) at the age of 70.

Wu, also known as Ng Man-tat, died in hospital surrounded by his family, reported Hong Kong English daily The Standard.

A close friend of the actor said Wu was diagnosed with cancer last year and had been receiving treatment in Macau.

He was recently admitted to hospital in Hong Kong, where he had surgery and was undergoing chemotherapy, according to an 8 Days report.

The actor battled serious heart issues in 2014 and had been in poor health in recent years, it was reported.

During a recent appearance on a Chinese variety show, Wu reportedly said he had not "fully recovered" from his health scare in 2014, adding that he thought he was about "to die” at one point, 8 Days reported last week.

A video of him clutching his chest on the set of a shoot earlier last month went viral, sparking concerns among fans about the actor’s health.

Wu moved to Hong Kong from Fujian when he was seven years old and started his acting career in 1973 at 22 years old.

He was best known for his roles in movies with comedian Stephen Chow, including The Final Combat, The Justice of Life and Shaolin Soccer.

A new movie, The Legend of Shaolin Temple, was released earlier this year.

His “laughter will last forever", TVB Entertainment News said in a Facebook post following news of his death.