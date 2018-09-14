Veteran Malaysian comedian Accapan dies aged 63

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran Malaysian actor and comedian Samynathan Rethinam, better known as Accapan, died on Friday morning (Sep 14) of kidney failure.

He was 63.

His daughter Yhuveneshwary said he died at the family home at about 3am.

Accapan was a popular personality in the 1980s and 1990s. He starred in numerous local films and dramas after making a name for himself in the '80s sitcom Santan Berlada. He was also known for his role in Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu.

According to his eldest son, S Vikneshwaran, Accapan seldom spoke about his illness. His family members only heard about his condition three months ago.

"When father was referred to Hospital Putrajaya a month ago, his ailment had already reached the third phase," said Mr Vikneshwaran. "After four days of being warded, the doctor said his health had reached a critical level and he was referred to the Serdang Hospital for treatment by specialist doctors."



Accapan is survived by his wife Yogeswari Subramaniam, 53, and three children aged between 24 and 31.

