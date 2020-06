Video captures Thai divers' effort to free distressed whale shark

BANGKOK: Divers in Thailand have captured dramatic footage of their efforts to free a huge whale shark in distress from a piece of nylon rope caught on its tail.

A dive group spotted the shark off the island of Koh Tao on Saturday and tried unsuccessfully with a small knife to remove the rope, which had cut into the tail, leaving a wound. It was not known how the whale became tangled in the rope.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Video of the incident shared on the internet late on Monday showed a veteran dive instructor following the shark, which is harmless to humans, and trying in vain to sever the rope before it swam away.

A diver tries to cut a rope from the tail of a whale shark near Koh Tao Island, Thailand. (Sarakorn Pokaprakarn/via REUTERS)

Whale sharks are among the biggest fish in the sea, typically about 5.5-10 metres in length and weighing around 20 tonnes.

Diver Sarakorn Pokaprakan, who recorded the video, told Reuters the shark would likely not survive the injury and it was unfortunate they did not have a bigger knife available when they spotted it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Efforts were being made by marine authorities and divers to locate the shark.