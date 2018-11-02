Vietjet inks US$6.5 billion Airbus deal for 50 planes

Vietjet at Ba Noi in Ha Noi
VietJet Air plane prepares to take off on Hanoi's Noi Bai International airport on February 18, 2016. (Photo: AFP)
HANOI: Vietnam's fast-growing budget carrier VietJet famed for its bikini-clad air hostesses signed a deal with France's Airbus on Friday (Nov 2) for 50 planes worth US$6.5 billion, according to a copy of the deal.

Airbus signed "a commercial contract with Vietjet Air for the delivery of 50 A321neo" planes, read a document of the deal from the office of French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who attended the signing ceremony in Hanoi during an official visit to the communist country.

