Vietjet inks US$6.5 billion Airbus deal for 50 planes

HANOI: Vietnam's fast-growing budget carrier VietJet famed for its bikini-clad air hostesses signed a deal with France's Airbus on Friday (Nov 2) for 50 planes worth US$6.5 billion, according to a copy of the deal.

Airbus signed "a commercial contract with Vietjet Air for the delivery of 50 A321neo" planes, read a document of the deal from the office of French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who attended the signing ceremony in Hanoi during an official visit to the communist country.