VietJet pilots suspended after emergency landing

HANOI: The two VietJet pilots who made an emergency landing last week in Vietnam have had their licences suspended.



The decision was made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), reported Vietnam News Agency on Monday (Dec 3). A final decision on their licences will be made once investigations are completed.

The two were piloting VietJet flight VJ356 from Ho Chi Minh City to Buon Ma Thuot on Nov 29 when they were forced to make a troubled landing.

There were issues with the wheels on its front landing gear.

The plane's nose wheels remained in place after touching the runway, but later burst while the aircraft was still moving. The plane's landing gear ploughed into the surface of the runway, causing some light damage.



It eventually managed to come to a safe halt, CAAV said, adding that the cabin crew carried out emergency procedures to help the 207 passengers leave the aircraft.



Some passengers suffered minor injuries.



The plane involved was a new Airbus A321, which VietJet had put into service on Nov 15.

CAAV inspectors and Airbus experts were to begin their examination of the plane's black box on Monday, with the French aviation accident investigation agency sending representatives to monitor the investigation.



According to Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho, the two pilots have made their reports on the incident and met authorised agencies to provide information on the case.