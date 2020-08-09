Vietnam reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, one death

HANOI: Vietnam's health ministry on Sunday (Aug 9) reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death, taking the country's total case count to 841, with 11 fatalities.

All of the new cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

There have been 355 cases since the virus resurfaced in Danang, with 11 deaths. Coronavirus infections have since been detected in at least 15 locations in Vietnam.

Aggressive contact tracing, targeted testing and strict quarantining had helped Vietnam halt an earlier contagion, but it is now racing to control infections in Danang and beyond after a new outbreak was detected there on Jul 25.



On Friday, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc warned that the risk of COVID-19 spreading widely in Vietnam is "very high".

"The risk of community infection is very high, requiring more determination, solidarity and responsibility from the political system in order to take stronger and more determined measures over the next two weeks," he said.



Broad restrictions are in place in the popular resort town of 1.1 million and a sports stadium has been converted into a 1,000-bed field hospital, to be used if hospitals are overwhelmed, or to isolate potential cases.



