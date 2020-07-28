Vietnam reports 7 new COVID-19 cases in central region

HANOI: Vietnam's health ministry on Tuesday (Jul 28) reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the central city of Danang and surrounding province, taking it to 22 infections since the virus resurfaced at the weekend.

Vietnam has registered a total of 438 coronavirus cases altogether, with no deaths.

The Southeast Asian nation is back on high alert after authorities on Saturday confirmed an outbreak in Danang, the first community infections since April.

Nearly 12,000 people in Vietnam are currently undergoing quarantine, the health ministry said in a statement.



On Monday, the government said it will evacuate 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from Danang.



The evacuation will take at least four days with domestic airlines operating approximately 100 flights daily from Danang to 11 Vietnamese cities.



Those returning from Danang to other parts of the country would be required to quarantine at home for 14 days.



State media on Sunday said police in Danang had arrested a 42-year-old Chinese man it said was the head of a criminal group that helps people illegally enter Vietnam from China.

Authorities have not officially linked the new cases in Danang to illegal immigration.

