Vietnam resumes incoming international flights to largest cities

Virus Outbreak Vietnam
People in protective suits and face masks prepare to board flights in the Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam on Feb 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

HANOI: Vietnam will resume incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi and business hub Ho Chi Minh City effective immediately, after a few days of suspension due to COVID-19, its aviation authority said on Wednesday (Jun 2).

The country had initially banned incoming international flights to Hanoi's Noi Bai airport for a week starting Monday and to Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat airport until Jun 14.

The aviation authority did not say why it was resuming flights earlier than planned, but most of the COVID-19 cases in the current outbreak are locally transmitted, not from international passengers.

Source: Reuters/lk

