Vietnam leader Nguyen Phu Trong reappears in state media after illness

HANOI: Vietnamese leader Nguyen Phu Trong, the architect of the Southeast Asian country's corruption crackdown, made his first appearance in state media on Tuesday (May 14) since falling ill a month ago.

Trong, 75, fell ill on Apr 14 during a visit to the south of the country and was later admitted to the 108 Military Central Hospital in Hanoi, four diplomatic sources told Reuters.

In images released by state media, Trong was seen in an official function room, seated at the head of a table in a white shirt hosting a meeting with other Vietnamese leaders on Tuesday.

In the only official comments regarding Trong's health since he fell ill, foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said last month that Trong's health had been affected by a "heavy workload" and "changeable weather conditions".



Trong has forged a reputation as a no-nonsense leader by waging an anti-corruption campaign in the one-party state that has seen dozens jailed, including top executives and officials otherwise thought to be untouchable.



The longtime communist party member became president last year after the former head of state died suddenly following a long illness.

His dual roles as head of state and party leader make him the most powerful man in Vietnam - and the first to hold both positions since revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh in the 1960s.

Trong's sudden absence promoted an outpouring of speculation about who might succeed him if he was no longer able to serve, with no obvious successor primed to take over.

But observers noted that his absence would not create any dramatic political shockwaves in the country where the communist party rules with a firm hand.

"The party's leadership itself will not be in question, but rather the orientation of that leadership going forward," Vietnam expert Jonathan London told AFP last month.

The communist party's central committee is set to hold a regular meeting later this week, which Trong is expected to chair.