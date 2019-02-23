Vietnam announces official visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

HANOI: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will make an official visit to Vietnam in "coming days", the southeast Asian nation's foreign ministry said on Saturday (Feb 23).

Kim is visiting at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, the president and general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, the ministry said in a statement.

"Kim Jong Un will pay an official visit to Vietnam in the coming days," Vietnam's foreign ministry said Saturday on its Facebook page.



Vietnam is preparing for a summit of Kim and US President Donald Trump in its capital of Hanoi on Feb 27 and 28, following the two leaders' June meeting in Singapore.



Their first summit last year produced a vaguely-worded commitment for Pyongyang to denuclearise, and observers are hoping the follow up meeting will produce concrete outcomes.

Kim is expected to travel to Vietnam by train, stopping at the Dong Dang train station near the China border before making the 170km journey to Hanoi by car.

Hanoi is taking the unprecedented move of blocking all traffic along the road from 6am until 2pm on Feb 26, state media reported Friday, suggesting Kim will travel along the normally busy highway by car.

Vietnam has beefed up security at the Dong Dang station and along the road leading to Hanoi, according to AFP reporters at the scene who saw scores of armed guards in the area Saturday.



"We are doing security sweeps all the way from Dong Dang to Hanoi and we have to finish by February 24. We are working on orders for the arrival of an important delegation," a soldier told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Security personnel tried to prevent anyone from taking photos and videos in the area and soldiers screened everyone who entered the Dong Dang station.

