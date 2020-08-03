Vietnam PM says early August 'decisive time' to avert large-scale COVID-19 spread

Asia

Vietnam PM says early August 'decisive time' to avert large-scale COVID-19 spread

Vietnam won praise for stubbing out the virus early with strict restrictions on movement, extensive
Vietnam won praise for stubbing out the virus early with strict restrictions on movement, extensive quarantine measures and a robust track and trace regime. (AFP/Manan VATSYAYANA)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

HANOI: Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday (Aug 3) that early August would a decisive period for preventing a large-scale spread of the coronavirus, state broadcaster VTV reported, after a re-emergence of the virus after more than three months.

"We have to deploy full force to curb all known epicentres, especially those in Danang," VTV quoted Phuc as telling a meeting of government officials, referring to the city where the virus reappeared recently.

"Early August will be the decisive time within which to stop the virus from spreading on a large scale."

READ: Vietnam coronavirus outbreak hits factories employing thousands in Danang epicentre

READ: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track as COVID-19 cases rise

READ: Vietnam says up to 800,000 left COVID-19 epicentre Danang since Jul 1

Phuc said this current wave of infection could have a more "critical impact" than the previous one and ordered officials to both contain the spread and maintain supply chains, the report said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/kv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark