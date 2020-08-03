Vietnam PM says early August 'decisive time' to avert large-scale COVID-19 spread
HANOI: Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday (Aug 3) that early August would a decisive period for preventing a large-scale spread of the coronavirus, state broadcaster VTV reported, after a re-emergence of the virus after more than three months.
"We have to deploy full force to curb all known epicentres, especially those in Danang," VTV quoted Phuc as telling a meeting of government officials, referring to the city where the virus reappeared recently.
"Early August will be the decisive time within which to stop the virus from spreading on a large scale."
READ: Vietnam coronavirus outbreak hits factories employing thousands in Danang epicentre
READ: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track as COVID-19 cases rise
READ: Vietnam says up to 800,000 left COVID-19 epicentre Danang since Jul 1
Phuc said this current wave of infection could have a more "critical impact" than the previous one and ordered officials to both contain the spread and maintain supply chains, the report said.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram