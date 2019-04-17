Vietnam police seize 900kg of meth found abandoned on roadside

HANOI: Police in central Vietnam seized nearly a tonne of methamphetamine (meth) found abandoned by the side of the road on Wednesday (Apr 17) just days after another massive drug bust in the same region.

Residents came across dozens of bags of white powder that had been left on the road near a salt field in the central province of Nghe An and reported them to police, an officer told AFP.

Advertisement

The residents thought they might be filled with salt or rubbish, but police later confirmed the sacks contained about 900kg of meth, the largest recorded bust in years.

"We have identified five people related to the drugs and arrested three," the police source said, requesting anonymity.

"We are searching for the other two, who are on the run, including a foreigner," he added.

He said authorities are investigating where the drugs came from, while state media said the meth haul was destined to be shipped outside Vietnam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bust comes just days after police in the same province found 600kg of meth stuffed into stereo boxes in a home occupied by an elderly couple.

Synthetic drug use is on the rise in Vietnam and police have busted several homegrown labs in recent years.

But much of the country's illegal supply floods in from the lawless Golden Triangle zone that straddles Laos, Thailand and Myanmar. Younger people are increasingly turning to party drugs such as meth, ketamine and ecstasy.

Seven people died of suspected overdoses last year at an electronic music show in Hanoi, shocking many in the city and prompting the government to ban festivals.

The one-party communist state has some of the toughest drug laws in the world. Anyone caught with more than 600g of heroin or more than 2.5kg of meth can face the death penalty.

