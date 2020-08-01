Vietnam reports 12 more local COVID-19 cases connected to Danang outbreak

HANOI: Vietnam's health ministry on Saturday (Aug 1) reported 12 new local coronavirus cases linked to the recent outbreak in the central city of Danang, taking total infections to 116 since the virus resurfaced last week.

The new patients, with ages ranging from two to 78, are linked to Danang hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam has registered a total of 558 coronavirus cases and recorded its first two deaths on Friday after months of successful curbs.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday the current wave of infections is different to a second wave Vietnam fought in March, and every province and city in the country was at risk.

The government on Tuesday suspended all flights to and from Danang for 15 days.

About 18,000 tourists who had been in Danang have returned to the southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City, authorities said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Phuc said tourist hubs throughout the country had to step up vigilance, and that Danang must go under "strict lockdown".

Hanoi on Thursday also banned large gatherings and urged tens of thousands of domestic travellers to report to authorities. It shut bars and nightclubs, extending those closures to street food stalls and karaoke lounges from midnight on Friday.

Late on Friday, Hanoi authorities said restaurants and supermarkets could remain open but must implement social-distancing measures.

