Vietnam reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

HANOI: Vietnam's health ministry on Monday (Jul 6) reported 14 new coronavirus infections, all among Vietnamese citizens held in quarantine upon their arrival from overseas.

The Southeast Asian country has been 81 days without a domestically transmitted infection due to successful programmes to contain the virus. It has yet to report any deaths from the coronavirus and has confirmed 369 cases in total, over 90 per cent of which have recovered.

