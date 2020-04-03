Vietnam's total coronavirus cases rise to 237, no deaths: Health ministry

Asia

Vietnam's total coronavirus cases rise to 237, no deaths: Health ministry

A woman wears a protective mask as she rides past an empty street during the coronavirus disease (C
FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a protective mask as she rides past an empty street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Bookmark

HANOI: Vietnam's health ministry reported 10 more coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally to 237.

More than 73,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Vietnam, it said, and 72,942 people have been placed under quarantine. The health ministry has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the country.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark