Vigil held for two boys killed in Shanghai knife attack

SHANGHAI: About 200 people held an impromptu evening vigil in front of a Shanghai elementary school on Thursday (Jun 28) to mourn two boys who were killed by a knife-wielding man outside its grounds.

Candles, toys and hundreds of flowers were placed along the fence of the school hours after the boys were killed in broad daylight, the latest in a series of similar knife attacks to shock China in recent years.

Officers took the unemployed 29-year-old suspect into custody with the help of bystanders after three boys and a mother were attacked with a kitchen knife around midday, police said in a statement.

Unverified videos circulating online showed two boys with neck wounds lying in pools of blood on a pavement as two women attempted first aid.

State broadcaster CCTV said the incident happened outside the Shanghai World Foreign Language Primary School, a top private institution that accepts both Chinese and international students.

Police said the third boy and the mother also attacked did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The suspect told police he had no income after moving to Shanghai at the beginning of the month and wanted to take "revenge on society", the statement said.

"This is so cruel and such a tragedy. I was shocked when I saw it on the news," said Xu Xiaohong, a 44-year-old mother who lives three kilometres (two miles) away from the school and joined the mourners who braved the rain to pay tribute to the victims.

A 34-year-old man surnamed Li brought a bouquet.

"I couldn't believe that this happened in a civil neighbourhood," Li said. The crowd of mourners, he said, "made me think that Shanghai people are still good-hearted people".

China has seen a raft of knife attacks in recent years, with several children among the victims.

Authorities have increased security around schools and there have been calls for more research into the root causes of such acts.

Violent crime has risen in China in recent decades as the country's economic boom created a bigger gap between rich and poor.

Studies have also described a rise in the prevalence of mental disorders.

In April, a 28-year-old man who claimed he had been bullied by classmates as a child stabbed to death nine middle school children and injured 10 others in northern China.

In January 2017, a man armed with a kitchen knife stabbed and wounded 11 children at a kindergarten in China's southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

