Vivian Balakrishnan holds ‘wide-ranging' discussions about bilateral issues during working visit to Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday (Jan 30) made a working visit to Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, during which he held “wide-ranging” discussions with Malaysian ministers on bilateral issues.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said Dr Balakrishnan had met his Malaysia counterpart Mr Saifuddin Abdullah, Water, Land, and Natural Resources Minister Xavier Jayakumar, Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, as well as Transport Minister Anthony Loke in Putrajaya.

He also met Home Affairs Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Kuala Lumpur.

“During the meetings, Minister Balakrishnan and the various Malaysian Ministers had wide-ranging discussions on bilateral issues and on ways to further strengthen ties between Singapore and Malaysia,” the statement added.

Last year, Dr Balakrishnan visited several Malaysian states, including Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Terengganu to deepen Singapore's overall engagement with Malaysia at all levels.





Posting on his Facebook page on Thursday, Dr Balakrishnan said it was a “short but productive working visit”.

He said: “We discussed ways to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation in a range of areas. It was good to catch up with old friends and exchange views on what more we can do together.

“We are close neighbours and must continue to work together for our mutual benefit.”

He returned to Singapore on Thursday evening.