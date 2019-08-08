Volcano near Tokyo erupts, prompting warnings

TOKYO: A volcano near Tokyo has erupted for the first time in four years, throwing ash and smoke nearly 2km into the sky and sparking warnings not to approach the mountain.

Mount Asama, about 140km northwest of the Japanese capital, exploded overnight and prompted the national meteorological agency to raise its alert level to three out of five, meaning people should avoid the crater.

The agency warned that large rocks and fast-moving flows of hot gas could affect a radius of 4km from the crater and that nearby towns could be hit by smaller rocks and ash depending on prevailing winds.

An expert at Japan's Meteorological Agency volcanological division speaks about the eruption of Mount Asama during a press conference in Tokyo on Aug 8, 2019. (Photo: AFP / Jiji Press)

An agency official told AFP on Thursday (Aug 8) that gas was still being thrown into the air but at a "normal" level.

"We don't see activity picking up," he said.

Mount Asama last erupted in June 2015. There were no injuries in the small eruption.

