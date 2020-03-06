Vote against Muhyuddin akin to vote against King: PAS president

MARANG: Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) has criticised Pakatan Harapan’s move to propose a motion of a vote of no-confidence against Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting.

The party’s president, Abdul Hadi Awang, said the vote was akin to a vote against King Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who appointed the Bersatu president as the eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Describing the move as undermining the King’s wisdom, Abdul Hadi said PAS left it for the people to assess for themselves the actions and attitudes of Pakatan Harapan leaders.



“They are trying to stir up and start a vote of no confidence in Tuangku. That is the important thing, no confidence in Tuangku ... no confidence in (the King).

“It is up to the people to assess them,” he said in a press conference held at the Masjid Rusila on Friday (Mar 6).

Also present at the event was PAS vice-president Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Abdul Hadi, who is also Member of Parliament for Marang, also commented on the formation of the Cabinet. He said PAS only made suggestions about policies, and decisions on candidates for Cabinet posts were left solely to the discretion of the Prime Minister.

He added that the decision would take into account many factors including the number of seats the component parties had in Perikatan Nasional, including those representing Sabah and Sarawak, which were not part of the coalition.

“PAS is only giving the concept,” he said. “Who the Prime Minister wants to appoint is up to him.

“The non-Muslim plural society has to be taken into account, even though not many of them support us, with only two MCA seats.

“At the meeting with the Prime Minister yesterday, I just stressed at Cabinet members must be politicians with integrity, who are clean, possess professional skills, as they have to save the country.”

Asked if he was willing to bear the responsibilities of deputy prime minister if appointed, Abdul Hadi said he was open to any discussion made by the Prime Minister as a mark of respect to the mandate given and in the spirit of the coalition.

“It is okay if I am appointed,” he said. “If not ... I can go back to being a fisherman ... It is not a problem as I will be serving the nation.”