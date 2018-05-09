Voting period cannot be extended, says Malaysia Election Commission chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia general election voting period cannot be extended, said Election Commission chairman Hashim Abdullah in an interview on Wednesday (May 9) evening.

Speaking to RTM shortly after polls closed at 5pm, Hashim said: "There's nothing we can do about it because we've already gazetted the timing."

Advertisement

Polling began at 8am, with 8,253 stations opened nationwide. Throughout the day there were complaints from voters about long queues outside polling centres, which resulted in a waiting time of up to three hours for some.



Opposition leaders had called for voting hours to be extended.

"I have received reports from the polling centres that there are many voters queuing to cast their votes and that the process is not efficient enough," Dr Mahathir Mohamad said on his Facebook page, warning that they risked losing their right to vote.

Malaysia electoral reform group Bersih also said on Facebook that those who had been in the queue to vote since before 5pm should be allowed to vote even after centres had closed.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Those that are already in queue before 5pm at the polling station, please ensure that you are allowed to vote even if it is after 5pm. Do not go away even if SPR (Election Commission) says you are too late. If you are already there and in queue before 5pm, SPR must allow you to vote and cannot ask you to leave," the post read.

"Stay and insist on your right to vote. It is not your fault for them being too slow," it added.





Bersih also called on voters to take photos of the queues and note the names of the polling station officers who turn them away as these would be "important if we need to file legal action later".

"This is why we reminded voters to come out earlier - we knew this would happen," said Hashim. "Some voters came out as early as 6am and were prepared to queue.

"If you decided to go out in the late afternoon, at around 3pm, and you complain that you couldn't make it and that the Election Commission shouldn't have closed the centres, that is not right."

Hashim also said that those who had been queuing outside the voting centre since 5pm would not be allowed to cast their ballots. Only those who were in the voting room at 5pm could do so, he confirmed.

