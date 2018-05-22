Task force to be set up to implement Pakatan Harapan's promises: Wan Azizah on first day as DPM

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's new Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on Tuesday (May 22) that the government is setting up a task force to implement Pakatan Harapan's (PH) 100-day election manifesto promises.

Clocking in for work on her first day as deputy prime minister, Dr Wan Azizah said the matter had been approved by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, and that the task force will focus on social entrepreneurship initiatives, leadership development for women and the Harapan (Hope) Project initiative.

“Priority will also be given to addressing childhood malnutrition and stunting as reported in the study by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) caused by urban poverty and involving children in Kelantan," Dr Wan Azizah told reporters.

"The welfare of senior citizens and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution for housewives also heads the list of priorities."

CONFIDENT IN MAHATHIR'S WISDOM, EXPERIENCE

Dr Wan Azizah on Tuesday also voiced her confidence in Dr Mahathir's "wisdom and experience", adding that as someone new in the Cabinet, she was excited about serving and building the new Malaysia with the other members of the Cabinet.

“I am very excited to start my duty with my colleagues to form a strong team to develop our beloved country," she said.

"With the wisdom and experience of Tun (Dr Mahathir), we are confident of achieving many successes for the people and nation."

The two met on Tuesday morning and discussed the future direction of the country.

“I found the meeting very meaningful … and I also shared my views on the future direction of the country under the leadership of the new Malaysian government,” said Dr Wan Azizah.

The deputy prime minister, who is the country's first woman to assume the post, was sworn in along with other Cabinet ministers on Monday. She is also Minister of Women and Family Development.