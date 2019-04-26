Wanted Sri Lanka radical Zahran Hashim died in hotel attack: President

COLOMBO: An extremist believed to have played a key role in Sri Lanka's deadly Easter bombings led an attack against a Colombo hotel, the country's president confirmed on Friday (Apr 26).

"What intelligence agencies have told me is that Zahran was killed during the Shangri-La attack," President Maithripala Sirisena told reporters, referring to Zahran Hashim, leader of a local extremist group.

He added that Hashim led the attack against the high-end hotel and was accompanied by a second bomber, identified as Ilham Ibrahim.

He said the information came from military intelligence and was based in part on CCTV footage recovered from the scene.

More than 250 people were killed in the attacks against three churches and three hotels. A fourth planned attack on a hotel failed.

Security forces had been on a desperate hunt for Hashim, believed to be around 40 years of age, after the government named the group he led - the National Thowheeth Jama'ath - as its prime suspect.

Hashim, who founded the NTJ, appeared in a video released by the Islamic State group when it claimed the strikes. He is seen leading seven others in a pledge of allegiance to the IS chief.

He was a relative unknown before the attacks, although local Muslim leaders said they had reported him on more than one occasion to authorities for his extremist views and behaviour.

TOP POLICE OFFICIAL RESIGNS

President Sirisena on Friday also announced that Sri Lanka's top police official, Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, has resigned over failures that led to the deadly attacks.

"The IGP has resigned. He has sent his resignation to the acting defence secretary. I'll nominate a new IGP soon," he told reporters.

Sirisena's nominee has to be confirmed by a constitutional council.

The resignation comes after the country's top defence ministry official, defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday.

"The defence secretary (Fernando) and IGP must take responsibility for the security failure," Sirisena said.

"That is why I asked them both to resign before I hold a disciplinary inquiry."

Government officials have acknowledged a major lapse in not widely sharing an intelligence warning from India before the attacks.

With the country still on edge, Muslims in Sri Lanka were urged to pray at home on Friday and not attend mosques or churches. State Intelligence Services had warned of possible car bomb attacks, amid fears of retaliatory violence for the bombings that killed 253 people.

