Warning shots fired under 'serious threat' to officers' lives: Hong Kong police

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Saturday (Aug 31) confirmed that two officers had fired warning shots into the air while under "serious threat" to their lives while responding to the latest anti-extradition Bill demonstration at Victoria Park.



"Two police officers were surrounded and attacked by a large group of violent protesters who once attempted to snatch police pistols," Hong Kong police said in a statement on Sunday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"With their lives under serious threat, the officers fired two warning shots into the sky to protect their own safety."

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest in Hong Kong, China August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chaos engulfed the heart of Hong Kong late Saturday, as police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters who defied a ban on rallying, set fires, and hurled petrol bombs.



Riot police entered several MTR underground metro stations in an attempt to arrest protesters, after a ban on rallying in the city centre was defied.



TV footage showed people being beaten as they cowered on the floor behind umbrellas. Five rail lines were closed.



Video on social media showed people - believed to be protesters - being arrested en masse inside a train carriage at a metro station as they left demonstrations. Police later confirmed the arrest of "radical protesters" at two city stations.



Police said that a number of the stations had been "vandalised".



Three stations - Mong Kok, Prince Edward and Kowloon Bay - were still closed for investigations and an evidence search as of Sunday morning.



Mong Kok, Prince Edward and Kowloon Bay Stations are closed for emergency service to carry out a detailed investigation and evidence search



Since the occurrence at 31/Aug (Sat) night involved criminals and injuries, we are unable to provide a detail statement in this stage pic.twitter.com/0LqrI7TAXv — MTR Service Update (@mtrupdate) August 31, 2019

On Saturday afternoon tens of thousands of protesters under a colourful canopy of umbrellas - many in their signature black T-shirts - marched through Hong Kong island chanting "reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times".



As evening fell, violence ricocheted through the city's commercial centre, with a minority of hardcore protesters unleashing a barrage of petrol bombs and rocks at riot police.

Thick, black smoke swirled from a large fire started by masked demonstrators at a barricade on a major thoroughfare, close to Hong Kong police headquarters.

The fire was extinguished as demonstrators were pressed into the neon-lit shopping hub of Causeway Bay, under a hail of tear-gas rounds and sporadic firing of rubber bullets.

Police - some undercover, dressed as protesters - made numerous arrests as the night deepened into a cat-and-mouse chase across the city.

Police also fired tear gas at protesters who gathered outside government headquarters on Saturday.

A water cannon with blue-dyed liquid was used briefly on a hardcore group of protesters who were throwing rocks and were armed with shields. Blue-dyed water is traditionally used elsewhere in the world to make it easier for police to identify protesters later.

Other protesters started fires, threw petrol bombs and pointed lasers at riot police as they smashed down a barrier erected around the government's parliament building.

The protests in Hong Kong have gone on for three months, sometimes turning violent, and have targeted the airport, the legislature and the Liaison Office, the symbol of Chinese rule.

Saturday's clashes came on the fifth anniversary of Beijing's rejection of a call for universal suffrage in the semi-autonomous city, sparking the 79-day Umbrella Movement in 2014.



The latest clash between police and demonstrators marked the 13th straight weekend of protests.

There have been frequent clashes between protesters and police, who have often fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds, amid accusations of excessive force.



Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://t.me/cnalatest