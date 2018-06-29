Johor crown prince thanks Singapore for helping during drought seasons

SINGAPORE: The crown prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, on Thursday night (Jun 28) thanked Singapore for helping the state during its drought seasons.

"Thank you to the Singaporean Government for helping Johor during the drought seasons and when we had our water crisis," he said in a Facebook post on the Johor Southern Tigers page.

Describing Singapore as a "neighbour and a friend" in a separate Twitter post, the crown prince said that "we have always helped each other".

"May the close ties and friendship forged hundreds of years ago last forever," he added.

The crown prince's social media posts follow comments from Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad that his government needed to discuss with Singapore the "ridiculous" price at which water is being sold to the latter.

Earlier, Bloomberg also reported that Mahathir intended to go back to the drawing board on the water accord, which is set to expire in 2061.

In a response, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said both countries must "comply fully" with the provisions of the 1962 Water Agreement and the 1965 Separation Agreement.

Under the agreement, Singapore is given full and exclusive rights to draw up to a maximum of 250 million gallons (mgd) of water per day from the Johore River.

In return, Johor is entitled to buy treated water of the same volume as up to 2 per cent of the water extracted by Singapore on any given day, or about 5 mgd if Singapore draws its full entitlement of water from the Johore River.