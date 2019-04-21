Water levels at three Johor dams fall below critical level: Report

PETALING JAYA: Water levels in three Johor dams that supply raw water to treatment plants have fallen below the critical mark due to hot weather, according to local reports on Sunday (Apr 21).

The Star reported the Malaysian National Water Services Commission (SPAN) as saying that the water level at the Lebam dam was at 15.9 per cent as of Thursday, while the Upper Layang dam was at 21.8 per cent and the Pulai 2 dam at 36.1 per cent.

The treatment plants serve about 1 million people, it added.

About 100,000 residents in Kota Tinggi, Tanjung Balau, Teluk Ramunia, Pengarang and Bandar Penawar are dependent on water treated at the plants that draw from the Lebam dam.

Johor’s biggest water treatment facility, the Sultan Iskandar treatment plant, takes raw water from the Upper Layang dam. The plant supplies water to 600,000 residents in Pasir Gudang and eastern Johor.

The commission, in response to questions from The Star, also said the heat caused a drop in the water level at Sungai Sedili Kecil. This caused a decline in treated water production at the Lok Heng water plant in Kota Tinggi, which disrupted water supply to 4,004 households and premises. This ended last Sunday.

The Sungai Gembut water treatment plant, also in Kota Tinggi, had to reduce its production of treated water after water levels at Sungai Gembut fell.

SPAN said water operator Ranhill SAJ implemented a scheduled water supply programme on Mar 21 for 6,041 households and premises, which ended on Apr 19. It added that it would continue to monitor the water levels of dams that supply water to treatment plants to ensure that customers receive a continuous supply of treated water.

The commission also urged state government and water operators in all states to "closely monitor the situation at dams and rivers which supply water to their respective treatment plants".

"This will allow early measures to be taken to deal with any possibility of water supply disruptions," it said, adding that customers should be careful in using water and avoid wastage.

Water levels at Selangor are still normal, SPAN confirmed, with storage dams all above 79.2 per cent. Dams in Perak, Penang, Negri Sembilan and Melaka were also at normal levels.

Meanwhile, water levels at the Air Itam dam in Penang has risen from 49.9 per cent last month to 52.8 per cent as of Thursday.

A shortage of water supply was reported at the Tipah, Merbok and Headwork Gurun water treatment plants. This has led to water disruptions at several areas, including Merbok, Tanjung Dawai, Bedong and Semeling.

State water operator Syarikat Air Darul Aman supplied water to affected areas, The Star reported.