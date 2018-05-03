‘We don't want small victory. We want to win the big war’: Najib asks voters to secure BN’s victory

RAUB, Pahang: The town of Raub in the Malaysian state of Pahang is known for its durian orchards and gold mine. Now, incumbent Prime Minister Najib Razak wants it to be recognised for its new "high quality" university campus as well.



Najib presided over the inauguration of MARA University of Technology's new campus on Thursday (May 3), highlighting the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition's contribution to education in the town.

“A beautiful campus with RM200 million (US$50.8 million) allocation, this is not a small sum,” said the 64-year-old statesman, addressing a large crowd of students, teachers and supporters of his coalition.

Malaysia PM Najib continues his #GE14 campaign in Raub, Pahang State, where he’s launching new campus of MARA, University of Technology pic.twitter.com/I5uKP2uOaM — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) May 3, 2018

With about 3,000 students, 200 lecturers and academic staff at the campus, Najib said he hopes it will become a magnet for more development, public infrastructure and businesses.

“Raub will not only become better well-known for its Musang King durians or gold mine but also for its beautiful campus of high quality," he declared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A beautiful campus with RM200m allocation...not a small sum": Najib stresses on BN government's financial contribution to education in Raub, says new campus of MARA Technology University he's launching today will attract more developments #GE14 pic.twitter.com/5nRn07K6oW — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) May 3, 2018

It is not his first visit to the campus. In 2013, one day before Malaysia held its previous polls, Najib attended a ceremony to mark the beginning of its construction, which was completed in October 2015.

Najib’s visit to Raub on Thursday marked the midpoint of his campaign for the 14th general election on May 9, when he is defending his third term as prime minister. It is widely perceived as one of the fiercest political battles in decades, where Najib is pitted against his former mentor-turned-rival Mahathir Mohamad.

The 92-year-old veteran defected from BN for the second time in 2016 over a corruption scandal 1MDB, which involved his former protégé and dented the coalition’s popularity.

Raub was one of the strongholds of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), which has always contested under Barisan Nasional’s banner until 2013 when it lost to the opposition Democratic Action Party (DAP).

In his speech on Thursday, Najib promised a brighter future for the people of Raub. He called on them not to “get cheated again” but make sure they help MCA in its race to victory.

“We don't want small victory. We want to win the big war. The big war is the 14th general election," said Najib.

He emphasised the BN's decades-long contribution to Malaysia’s development and security.

“For 60 years, who has been there with us? Who has protected us? Who has enabled our development? Isn’t it Barisan Nasional?” he asked the audience.

“From small to big, whose contribution is it?”

In Raub, Najib highlights BN's achievement in developing education in Malaysia's rural areas, providing opportunities to underprivileged children to ensure brighter future #GE14 pic.twitter.com/ZgBdCZZ5fS — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) May 3, 2018

Come May 9, Najib urged Raub voters not to make a decision based on hatred, slander or empty promises but on one criterion.

“Who is the one who has changed our lives and the country’s landscape? It is the Barisan Nasional government.”

