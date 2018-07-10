'We've done what others thought impossible': Head of Thai cave rescue operation

CHIANG RAI, Thailand: "We've done what others thought was impossible," declared the chief of a rescue mission to save a football team and their coach, stuck in a flooded Thai cave complex for more than two weeks.



Announcing the safe evacuation of all members of the Moo Pa (Thai for "Wild Boars") football team on Tuesday (Jul 10), Thailand's Navy SEALs team wrote on Facebook: "We don't know if this is a miracle, science or else but the 13 Wild Boars have finally come out of the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non caves."



Advertisement

"When there is a will, there is a way, right here": Thai authorities on #ThamLuangCave incident, which they say is a lesson to be learnt but should never happen again https://t.co/h5GsGrk9rE pic.twitter.com/iJaDREH7Gy — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 10, 2018

"We've rescued everyone. We've succeeded", Narongsak Osottanakorn, the head of the rescue mission said at a press conference, to cheers from the media.



A doctor and three members of the Thai Navy SEAL unit, who stayed with the boys since they were found, were the last people to come out of the cave. They were all in good health, Narongsak said.



Four members of the Thai Navy SEAL unit, who stayed with the boys since they were found, were the last people to come out of the cave. (Photo: Facebook/Thai Navy SEAL)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Thai military had sent over 1,000 personnel to assist in the operation, he added. "I am so happy, I may not be able to thank everyone."



But what would had otherwise been a flawless rescue operation was marred by one death – that of ex-Thai SEAL Saman Kunan, who ran out of oxygen helping to establish an air-line to the boys’ chamber.

"Saman, rest in peace. You're the hero of Tham Luang," Narongsak said in tribute.

