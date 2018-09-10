WhatsApp hotline launched in Malaysia for complaints related to Sales and Services Tax

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: Members of the public in Malaysia can now lodge complaints related to the Sales and Services Tax (SST) by sending a WhatsApp message to 019-2794317, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Monday (Sep 10).

The use of the application was to make it easy for consumers to submit their full name, image of receipts and the name of the premises they went to, the minister said.

"Action will be taken within 24 hours," he said after attending an SST Implementation briefing session by the Customs Department.

Mr Saifuddin said the ministry has so far received 642 complaints via WhatsApp since the tax was introduced on Sep 1, adding that most of the complaints were on prices of food and beverages at restaurants.

Since the SST implementation, there had been a drop in the prices of goods by between 0.2 and 12.9 per cent, he added.



In his speech at the event, Kedah chief minister Mukhriz Mahathir said the SST implemented by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was more people-friendly as compared to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"Through the SST, taxable items have been reduced to 5,000 goods or 38 per cent as compared to 60 per cent previously.

"The PH government has also promised not to embezzle funds collected through the SST and should any government representative be involved in any breach of trust, action would be taken,” he said.

More than 200 people comprising state assemblymen, executive council members, heads of departments and government officials were present at the briefing.