WhatsApp to limit message forwarding

INDIA: Facebook's WhatsApp is launching a test to limit forwarding messages to multiple chats, the messaging app said on Thursday (Jul 19), after a series of violent incidents in India triggered by false social media messages.

It did not give more details about the test or what kind of limits will be put in place, but said they will apply to all users.



In India – where people forward more messages, photos and videos than any other country in the world – WhatsApp will test a lower limit of five chats at once and remove the quick forward button next to media messages.



WhatsApp added in a blog post that these changes will help to keep the app as it was designed to be - a private messaging app.

"We are deeply committed to your safety and privacy which is why WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted, and we'll continue to improve our app with features like this one," it said.

Beatings and deaths triggered by false incendiary messages in India, WhatsApp's biggest market with more than 200 million users, caused a public relations nightmare, sparking calls from authorities for immediate action.

In one incident, 15 men were arrested after beating two men to death in the northeastern state of Assam after rumours spread on WhatsApp of strangers abducting children.

