WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March: Officials

A girl wearing a face mask walks on a street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
GENEVA: The findings of a WHO-led mission to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are expected in mid-March, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday (Mar 5).

"The current timing is the week of 14-15 March," Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO expert who led the mission, told a news briefing.

Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, said. "To clarify, there was never a plan for an interim report, first of all. It was hoped we would get a summary report out ... The director-general (Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) will receive that report from the team in the near future and we will discuss the recommendations."

Source: Reuters/nh

