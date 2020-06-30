WHO sending team to China to investigate origins of coronavirus

Wuhan Institute of Virology
The director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told a Chinese state broadcaster that the lab has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but that claims the coronavirus could have leaked from the facility were 'pure fabrication'. (AFP/Hector RETAMAL)

GENEVA: The World Health Organization is sending a team to China next week to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Monday (Jun 29).

The United States, the WHO's largest critic which has said it is leaving the UN agency, has called for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have said it may have originated in a laboratory, although they have presented no evidence for this and China strongly denies it.

Source: Reuters

