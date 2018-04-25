Heartbroken wife of murdered Palestinian to return to homeland for good

KUALA LUMPUR: The wife of the Palestinian university lecturer who was shot dead by two men in Malaysia last Saturday (Apr 21) has said that she and her three young children will return to her homeland for good.

Fadi Mohammad Al Batsh was gunned down while walking to a surau near the family's condominium in Setapak for dawn prayers.

His wife Enas Al Batsh, 31, said she would honour her husband's wish for her to continue with her PhD, describing her late husband as a man who was passionate about education.

"I remember my husband saying, you had been patient in waiting for me to finish my PhD, and I will wait for you to continue your PhD," she told reporters.

"He was insisting on that, for me to complete my studies," she told the media on Tuesday night, in her first interview since the attack.

Speaking through a translator, Enas, who was deeply saddened by her husband's demise, said she had enrolled for a PhD programme with Universiti Malaya's Education Faculty and would continue her studies online.

Enas also paid tribute to the late Fadi for his willingness to make sacrifices for their children's education.

She added that the family had planned to go on holiday in Malaysia before her husband was murdered, and described him as a kind and caring man who lived life with a positive attitude.

"He was an optimistic person who positively affected those around him," she said.



Fadi's remains are expected to be flown to Egypt from KL International Airport at about 7pm on Wednesday before being transported by land to Gaza.



Enas was accompanied at the media session by her one-year-old son Mohammed and her brother-in-law, Ramy Al Batsh, 28, who had flown into Malaysia from Germany.



Ramy described his late brother as an amazing and kind-hearted person, and a teacher to everyone around him.



He had harsh words for those who had killed his brother.

"The culprits should be taken to justice and face the worst possible punishment," he said.



He said that Fadi, a man who had memorised the Quran, was just a normal man and loved by everyone, including non-Muslims.

"It's just unthinkable that he was capable of hurting others so much so that it would lead to his murder," he said.

He also rubbished claims that Fadi was capable of making rockets.

This was after Malaysian Home Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamid had said that Fadi was "an electrical engineer and an expert at making rockets".

