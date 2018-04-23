Window falls off, three injured after severe turbulence hits Air India flight

NEW DELHI: A window panel fell off and three passengers were injured after an Air India aircraft ran into severe turbulence, India media reported on Monday (Apr 23).

Flight AI 462 had taken off from Amritsar for Delhi on Thursday when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner encountered 10 to 15 minutes of turbulence as it climbed from 8,000 to 21,000 feet, the Times of India reported.

The turbulence caused the inner window panel near seat 18-A to come off, but there was no loss of cabin pressure as the outside window did not break, the report said citing sources.

One passenger, who possibly did not have his seatbelt fastened, hit and injured his head on the overhead cabin while two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

They were later treated at a hospital after the aircraft landed in New Delhi and the passenger whose head hit the overhead panel "got stitches" the report said, citing an official.

A video on Twitter shows a flight attendant trying to put the window back in front of frightened passengers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some overhead oxygen masks were also deployed during the incident.

OMG 😲 How could this happen? Window panel inside the plane came off when an Air India flight carrying 240 passengers experienced turbulence while going from Amritsar to New Delhi last week. ✈️ @airindiain pic.twitter.com/9wV6Fb8pSy — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) April 23, 2018

“This was a freak high level turbulence. AI (Air India) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing it,” said a senior Air India official as quoted by the Times of India.

Thursday’s incident is similar to that of a Singapore Airlines flight in October 2014, when an Airbus A380 landing in Mumbai encountered sudden turbulence during its descent, injuring 22 passengers and crew.

Just two days before the Air India incident, an engine of a Southwest Airlines jet carrying 149 people exploded and broke apart in mid-air, killing one passenger after she was nearly sucked out of a shattered window.