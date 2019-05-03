Woman arrested after dead baby found in rubbish bag in Langkawi
LANGKAWI: A 36-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday (May 2) in Malaysia after a dead baby was found surrounded by maggots in a black rubbish bag.
The woman, who works as a security guard at a school, is a single mother of three.
Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the baby, whose gender cannot be identified, was a result of the suspect’s relationship with her boyfriend.
Investigations revealed that she dumped the baby after giving birth at her workplace four days ago, he added.
“The suspect claimed to have experienced excessive blood loss before giving birth to the baby and decided to place the baby in the plastic bag before dumping it at the location where the baby was found,” he said.
The baby was discovered at the side of a road in a town in Langkawi when a villager detected a foul smell. The state of decomposition made it impossible to determine the baby's gender, identity or age.
The suspect will be brought to the Langkawi Magistrate Court on Friday to obtain remand order.