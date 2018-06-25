Woman arrested after baby falls from second floor of building in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman in Malaysia has been arrested after a newborn baby boy fell from the second floor of a building in Kajang, Malaysia on Sunday (Jun 24).

The baby, who survived, was spotted by a restaurant owner who said he heard a loud thud and found the baby lying on the road at the back of his restaurant, next to some construction scaffolding.

The baby, whose umbilical cord was intact, was taken to a nearby clinic for first aid and then taken to Kajang Hospital where he was being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit, according to Kajang police deputy chief Superintendent Mohd Sabri Abdullah.



The woman, a foreigner, was held at the hospital's compound at 11.30pm on Sunday, about six hours after the incident happened. She is being held on remand for seven days, said the deputy chief superintendent.

Photos and videos circulating online showed a baby lying on the road at the foot of some scaffolding, and later being carried wrapped in a piece of cloth.

