Woman arrested for strangling baby, stabbing child's mother with screwdriver in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman has been arrested after reportedly strangling a three-month-old baby and stabbing the child's mother in the head with a screwdriver, leaving her in a coma.

The incident took place at the victims’ apartment in Batu Caves in Selangor at 7am on Nov 14, police said on Thursday.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Fadzil Ahmat said the suspect had allegedly attacked the 42-year-old mother, stabbing her with a screwdriver after accusing her of having a relationship with her husband.

The victim was found in critical condition, with stab wounds on her head.

The baby, believed to have been strangled, was found unconscious.

“They were rushed to the Selayang Hospital, where the baby died five days later,” Fadzil told reporters on Thursday.

The child’s mother is still in a coma, he added.

A married couple, aged 27 and 25, and their 19-year-old maid have also been detained. They have been placed under remand until Sunday to facilitate further investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.