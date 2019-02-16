Woman battered, robbed by man in lift at Malaysia MRT station

KUALA LUMPUR: A 48-year-old woman suffered a brutal attack after she was punched and kicked several times during a robbery in a lift at the Taman Mutiara MRT station in Cheras on Thursday (Feb 14).

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa, in a statement on Friday, said the incident occurred about 6.45am when the woman went into the lift alone before the suspect, believed to be a local and on the run, entered.

The woman, who was injured on the head and other parts of the body, lost her identity card, bank cards and RM400 in the incident, he said, adding that the police had recorded statements from three witnesses to facilitate investigation.

A recording of a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV)) showing the woman being assaulted in the lift went viral on social media.

In the video, the man, who enters the lift after the woman, swings his arm at her as soon as the doors close. She falls to the ground immediately after the first blow.

The man then continues to punch her as she remains on the ground, and eventually snatches her handbag while grabbing her hair.



He pauses at one point when the lift door opens, and continues to pummel her with both fists when they close again. He also swung her handbag at her.

Towards the end of the woman's ordeal, she was kicked at while she was on the ground and again after she got up. The man then ran off after the lift opened a third time.

